‘Defining Voice of Many Generations’: Global Media on Lata Mangeshkar’s Death

International media expressed grief as Bharat Ratna awardee and legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday, 6 February, at the age of 92. She was hospitalised in Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital for COVID complications.

The ‘The Nightingale of India’ sang for several generations of actors over the span of her career.

While the New York Times called Mangeshkar "a revered figure in India", The Guardian called her "Indian film industry’s greatest-ever playback singer". Here's how international media outlets are reacting to the tragic news: