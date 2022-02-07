China Opposes 'Unilateral Action' on Kashmir, Vows To Boost Relations With Pak

China pledged to support Pakistan in safeguarding its sovereignty and fighting terrorism on Sunday, 6 February, after Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in Beijing.

President Jinping told PM Khan that China supports Pakistan in safeguarding national independence, sovereignty, dignity, and fighting terrorism, Chinese news agency Xinhua reported.

In a joint statement issued after the meeting, the Chinese side called for the dispute over Jammu and Kashmir to be resolved properly and peacefully.