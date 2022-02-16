Prince Andrew Reaches Out-Of-Court Settlement With Alleged Sexual Assault Victim

Prince Andrew, Virginia Giuffre, and Ghislaine Maxwell.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@KirbySommers, altered by The Quint)
Prince Andrew has reached a settlement for an undisclosed sum with Virginia Giuffre in the sexual assault case filed against him.
The settlement, which happened outside the civil court, means that the Duke of York makes no admission of guilt over the accusations levelled by Giuffre.
In a letter filed to Judge Lewis Kaplan of a New York court, lawyers for both parties said that the two had reached a "settlement in principle."
The Duke is likely to pay more than $10million, The Guardian reported.
That excludes the money he'll be paying his own lawyers, a cost that could also go up to multiple millions.
The settlement statement said that Andrew "never intended to malign Giuffre's character" and that he recognised that she had "suffered both as an established victim of abuse and as a result of unfair public attacks."
Commending the "bravery of Giuffre and other survivors in standing up for themselves and others," Andrew also promised to "demonstrate his regret for his association" with the Epstein by joining hands with those fighting "against the evils of sex trafficking, and by supporting its victims."
In her court documents, Giuffre had alleged to be a victim of sex trafficking and sexual abuse by Jeffrey Epstein and his wealthy associates since she was in her mid-teens.
One of these associates, she said, had been Prince Andrew, who she claims assaulted her on three separate occasions when she was under 18.
The first time was in 2001 in London, when she was 17.
The second and third encounters were in Epstein's mansion and private island in New York and the US Virgin Islands respectively.
The Duke allegedly knew that Giuffre was a victim of sex-trafficking, and that she was under 18, therefore not within the ambit of the US law to have sex with Andrew.
Andrew has categorically rejected all these claims, insisting that he had never met Giuffre in his life.
What he hasn't been able to explain is a photo of him with Giuffre, with his arm wrapped around her waist and Epstein's well-known associate Ghislaine Maxwell standing behind them.
Andrew had been stripped of his military titles and royal patronages last month, which had been returned to the Queen (Prince Andrew's mother).
That meant that the Duke of York will not 'His Royal Highness' in an official capacity anymore, and his royal duties will be reassigned to other members of the Royal Family.
(With inputs from The Guardian and the BBC)