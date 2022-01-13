Judge Rejects Prince Andrew's Plea To Quash Sexual Assault Lawsuit Against Him

He also pointed out that the settlement in no ways says that Prince Andrew should be its beneficiary.

When referring to Andrew's legal team's argument that the allegations against him are too vague, the judge said, "Ms Giuffre's complaint is neither unintelligible, nor vague nor ambiguous, it alleges discrete incidents of sexual abuse in particular circumstances at three identifiable locations," as quoted by the BBC.

Legal experts and observers are now saying that the Duke of York is running out of viable options.

He can try for a settlement outside court, but Giuffre may either not settle or may settle only if Andrew admits that he sexually assaulted her.

If the case goes on, Andrew will have to testify and will be grilled on the personal aspects of his life as well.

Witnesses may also be called, including members of the royal Family.

(With inputs from the BBC.)