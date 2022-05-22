PM Narendra Modi To Take Part in Quad Summit, Hold Talks with Joe Biden

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to leave for Japan to attend the Quad Summit that is being held in Tokyo. Ahead of his scheduled tour to Japan, he said the leaders of all four countries will once again have the opportunity to discuss various multi-lateral issues.

The prime minister wrote on Twitter, "This evening, I will be leaving for Japan to take part in the second in-person Quad Summit. The leaders will once again have the opportunity to discuss various Quad initiatives and other issues of mutual interest."