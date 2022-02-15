'India, a Driving Force of Quad': White House Official After Quad Melbourne Meet

India is a driving force of the Quad and an engine for regional growth, the White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters in Washington, AFP reported.

"We recognise that India is a like-minded partner and leader in South Asia and the Indian Ocean, active in and connected to the Southeast Asia, a driving force of the Quad, and an engine for regional growth and development," Jean-Pierre reportedly iterated.

The statement came days after the four countries part of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue – India, the US, Japan and Australia – met in Melbourne on 11 February.

The four foreign ministers, namely S Jaishankar, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Japan's Yoshimasa Hayashi, and Australia's Marise Payn, deliberated on China's role in the Indo-Pacific and the looming Russia-Ukraine crisis.