PM Modi Meets German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, To Attend G7 Summit Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, 27 June, met German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at Schloss Elmau. He is expected to take part in the G7 Summit shortly.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/ MEA)
The focus of the G7 Summit is said to be on the Ukraine crisis, which has caused geopolitical turmoil and a worldwide food and energy crisis.
PM Modi is attending the G7 Summit at the invitation of the German Chancellor.
Ahead of his visit, PM Modi said in a statement on Sunday that he would participate in discussions on key issues, including health and gender equality.
"During the sessions of the Summit, I will be exchanging views with the G7 countries, G7 partner countries and guest International Organisations on topical issues such as environment, energy, climate, food security, health, counter-terrorism, gender equality and democracy," said the PM.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskky will also be addressing the G7 leaders on Monday to press Western nations for accelerated sanctions on Russia.
As per Reuters, the G7 said in a statement on the Ukraine crisis, "We are ready to grant or have pledged and provided up to USD 29.5 Billion of Budget support in 2022."
