PM Modi Meets German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, To Attend G7 Summit Today

The focus of the G7 Summit is said to be on the Ukraine crisis, which has caused geopolitical turmoil and a worldwide food and energy crisis.

PM Modi is attending the G7 Summit at the invitation of the German Chancellor.

Ahead of his visit, PM Modi said in a statement on Sunday that he would participate in discussions on key issues, including health and gender equality.

"During the sessions of the Summit, I will be exchanging views with the G7 countries, G7 partner countries and guest International Organisations on topical issues such as environment, energy, climate, food security, health, counter-terrorism, gender equality and democracy," said the PM.