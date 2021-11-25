Olaf Scholz is now Germany's Chancellor-Elect and Angela Merkel's Successor

Olaf Scholz is now officially the chancellor-elect of Germany and the successor to Angela Merkel, who ruled Germany for 16 years, BBC reported on Wednesday, 24 November.

He will head a three-party coalition that will involve:

The Social Democratic Party of Germany (his own party)

Free Democratic Party

Green Party of Germany

Scholz, nicknamed as the Scholzomat for his boring and mechanical behaviour, led Germany's oldest existing political party in the 2021 federal elections.

The SPD hadn't emerged as the single-largest party in a Bundestag election since being led to victory by Gerhard Schröder in 2002.

But now Scholz and the SPD were able to win 206 seats and 25.7 percent of the total vote share, 5.2 percent more than the 2017 elections.