PM Modi Arrives in Germany for G7 Summit, Welcomed by Bavarian Band

The prime minister is slated to participate in discussions on key issues including health and gender equality.
Published:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Germany on Sunday, 26 June to attend the G7 summit.

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/Narendra Modi)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Germany on Sunday, 26 June to attend the G7 summit. Taking to Twitter, he shared that he has landed in Munich.

According to visuals shared by news agency ANI, he was welcomed by a Bavarian band on his arrival in Munich, Germany.

The prime minister is slated to participate in the summit discussions on climate energy, food security, health, and gender equality, as well as hold several bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the summit. According to media reports, he also interacted with members of the Indian diaspora in Munich, including children.

Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra had previously said that he is scheduled to have an interaction with the Indian diaspora at a community event during the prime minister's stay in Germany.

(With inputs from ANI.)

