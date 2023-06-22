PM Modi Gifts US First Lady Jill Biden 7.5-Carat Lab-Grown Diamond

Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented US First Lady Jill Biden with a special gift, a lab-grown diamond, during his first State visit to the United States.

The 7.5-carat green diamond reflects the “chemical and optical properties of earth-mined diamonds," according to a press release published by ANI.

Moreover, it is an eco-friendly diamond made by using diversified resources like Solar and wind power.

The extraordinary gemstone showcases the hallmarks of excellence through the 4C's: Cut, Colour, Carat and Clarity, said to the press release.