Modi in US LIVE Updates: PM Lands in Washington, Will Hold Talks With Joe Biden

Prime Minister Narendra Modi US Visit LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, 21 June, arrived in Washington DC after kicking off the second day of his US visit by leading the Yoga Day celebrations at the United Nations headquarters in New York.
The event made it to Guinness World Records for most nationalities present at any yoga event.
In Washington, Modi is set to participate in a background briefing conducted by Donald Lu, the assistant secretary of the US State Department for South and Central Asia. He will also hold private talks with US President Joe Biden and subsequently take part in a private engagement with the president and first lady.
In case you missed it, watch the event here:
Addressing the event, PM Modi said:
"Yoga comes from India and it is a very old tradition. Yoga is free from copyrights, patents and free from royalty payments. Yoga is adaptable to your age, gender and fitness level. Yoga is portable and is truly universal."
Meanwhile, on the matter of US bringing up alleged violations of human rights in India, White White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters that President Joe Biden expected to bring up the concerns of "democratic backsliding" but he will not "lecture Modi" on the subject.
After his arrival in the US on Monday, PM Modi met over two dozen industry and subject leaders like Nobel laureates, economists, artists, scientists, scholars, entrepreneurs, academicians, and health sector experts.
Here are the glimpses of the first day of his visit:
The Dignitaries PM Modi met So Far:
After his arrival, PM Modi held talks with Tesla CEO Elon Musk, renowned astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, investor Ray Dalio, Lebanese-American essayist Nassim Nicholas Taleb, senior World Bank official Paul Romer, and Indian-origin singer Falu Shah.
PM Modi also took part in meetings with several distinguished individuals, including Jeff Smith, an accomplished author and research fellow at Heritage's Asian Studies Center, and Michael Froman, a former US trade representative and diplomat.
In addition, Modi met Peter Agre, a highly regarded American physician and Nobel laureate and also engaged with Chandrika Tandon, a renowned musical artist.
Daniel Russel, an esteemed former US diplomat, and Elbridge A Colby, a bureaucrat, also held talks with the Indian PM.
Modi Touches Down in Washington
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Washington DC after setting off from New York. Modi had led the Yoga Day celebrations at the United Nations headquarters in New York.
In Washington, Modi is set to participate in a background briefing conducted by Donald Lu, the assistant secretary of the US State Department for South and Central Asia. He will also hold private talks with US President Joe Biden and subsequently take part in a private engagement with the president and first lady.
Indian, US National Flag Displayed Outside Eisenhower Building
The Indian Tri-colour and the US national flag were on display alongside each other at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building ahead of Indian PM Narendra Modi's visit to Washington.
The Eisenhower building houses the executive offices of the American president and vice-president, situated next to the White House's West Wing.
Modi Departs to Hold Private Talks with Biden in Washington
Following the World Yoga Day event at the United Nation Headquarters in New York, Indian PM Narendra Modi departed for Washington DC, where he is set to participate in a background briefing conducted by Donald Lu, the assistant secretary of the US State Department for South and Central Asia.
He will also host private talks with US President Joe Biden and subsequently take part in a private engagement with the president and first lady.
‘Under PM’s Leadership That 21 June Was Declared International Yoga Day’: Ruchira Kamboj
During the Yoga Day event at the United Nation Headquarters in New York, UN General Assembly President Csaba Korosi, India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ruchira Kamboj and New York Mayor Eric Adams greeted and addressed the crowd, welcoming PM Narendra Modi.
Kamboj said:
"Today's celebration is, indeed, very special as PM Modi will lead us in doing yoga here. It is under his leadership that June 21 was declared International Yoga Day. It is only fitting that the inspiration behind the idea is with us today in the scenic multicultural setting of the UN."