PM Modi Meets President Biden at White House: Highlights From Day 2 of US Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a State visit to the United States, at the invitation of US President Joe Biden, and kicked off the second much-anticipated day of his visit in New York, after which he visited Washington .

Many are calling PM Modi's visit to the US a turning point in bilateral relations between the two countries, the agenda of discussions will culminate in stepping up defence cooperation and will also focus on improving trade and investment relations, while fostering cultural ties.

Here are the top highlights from Day 2 of PM Modi's US visit: