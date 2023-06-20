US Lawmakers Write to Biden To Raise Human Rights Violations in Meet With Modi

PM Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden. Image used for representational purposes only.
As Prime Mininster Narendra Modi flies towards Andrews Airbase in Washington for a 3-day State visit to the United States, dozens of US lawmakers urged President Joe Biden to raise human rights issues with Modi.
The letter, signed by Senator Chris Van Hollen, Representative Pramila Jayapal and signed by at least 60 other members of Congress, said:
While many are calling PM Modi's visit to the US a turning point in bilateral relations between the two countries, the letter urged Biden that during his meeting with Modi, he "discuss the full range of issues important to a successful, strong, and long-term relationship between our two great countries."
Moreover, the letter said that its signatories join Biden in welcoming Modi to the United States, and want a "close and warm relationship" between the people of the two countries, adding that friendship should be based on shared values and "friends can and should discuss their differences in an honest and forthright way."
Democratic Party sources, close to several signatory lawmakers, told The Quint, "The letter should be very concerning for the Modi government. While it is carefully worded, I would characterise it as a stern review, if not a harsh one.
The letter also brought up India's slipping press freedom ranking after annual assessments compiled by Reporters Without Borders, and said that according to Access Now, India ranks first in terms of the most internet shutdowns for the fifth year in a row.
