‘Thoughts With Royal Family’: PM Modi Mourns Prince Philip’s Death

Queen Elizabeth II's husband Prince Philip passed away at the age of 99, the Royal Family announced on Friday, 9 April.
“It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle,” a statement from the Buckingham Palace said on Friday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined other leaders in mourning the demise of the Duke of Edinburgh.
Meanwhile, mourning Prince Philip’s death, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a public speech, that he “inspired the lives of countless young people".
Johnson also credited him with helping “steer the royal family, and the monarchy, so that it remains an institution indisputably vital to the balance and happiness of our national life.”
Meanwhile, the Archbishop of Canterbury, too, joined the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth in mourning the loss of Prince Philip.
Mourning Duke of Edinburgh’s demise, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison put out a statement on Twitter saying:
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, on her part, also took to Twitter to express her sadness and say:
"I send my personal and deepest condolences - and those of scotgov and the people of Scotland - to Her Majesty The Queen and her family."
President of the European Commission since 1 December 2019 Ursula von der Leyen also took to Twitter to extend her sympathy to the British Royal Family.
Meanwhile, prominent British politicians also took to Twitter to express their condolences.
Published: 09 Apr 2021,05:35 PM IST