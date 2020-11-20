Weekend Watch: The Crown & Some Documentaries on the Royal Family

With each passing season, the popularity of Netflix's The Crown is growing rapidly. The Crown chronicles the life of Queen Elizabeth the II and other members of the British royal family. The fourth season sees two new significant characters - Margaret Thatcher (Gillian Anderson), who served as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom from 1979 to 1990 and Diana Spencer (Emma Corrin), Prince Charles' wife and Princess of Wales. We see their relationships with Queen Elizabeth II (Olivia Colman) and their understanding of the bizarre intricacies of royal protocols.

If you have enjoyed watching The Crown and are keen to know more about the royal family, here are some documentaries and docu-series you can catch up: