Weekend Watch: The Crown & Some Documentaries on the Royal Family

Some documentaries on the British royal family you might want to catch up.

With each passing season, the popularity of Netflix's The Crown is growing rapidly. The Crown chronicles the life of Queen Elizabeth the II and other members of the British royal family. The fourth season sees two new significant characters - Margaret Thatcher (Gillian Anderson), who served as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom from 1979 to 1990 and Diana Spencer (Emma Corrin), Prince Charles' wife and Princess of Wales. We see their relationships with Queen Elizabeth II (Olivia Colman) and their understanding of the bizarre intricacies of royal protocols. If you have enjoyed watching The Crown and are keen to know more about the royal family, here are some documentaries and docu-series you can catch up:

The Royal House of Windsor

This is a six-episode-long docu-series takes us through the Royal family's life over the last century. The Royal House of Windsor is full of rare archival footage and interviews that gives us a peek into the fascinating history of the family. The original documentary aired in 2017, chronicling the history of Britain’s monarchy, from King George V and the second World War to the modern-day royals. The Royal House of Windsor is streaming on Netflix.

Diana: In Her Own Words

Interest in the life of Princess Diana has peaked again since the release of The Crown Season 4. This two-hour-long documentary offers a look into her life, in her own words. Journalist and biographer Andrew Morton had released he had collected from the late princess for his book on her. In Diana: In Her Own Words, Diana can be seen talking about her doomed marriage with Prince Charles and also her personal life. Diana: In Her Own Words is streaming on Disney+Hotstar

Diana: The Royal Truth

Created by Paul Burrell, a former staff member of the British royal household and Diana's trusted confidante, this documentary serves as both a tribute as well as an intimate glimpse into the tumultuous life of Princess Diana. Diana: The Royal Truth is streaming on Amazon Prime Video

