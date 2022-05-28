Ex-Pak PM Imran Khan Storms Out of Presser When Questioned About PTI Governance

The reporter alleged that the governance in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was not up to the mark and that the province's chief minister, Mahmood Khan, had himself taken the responsibility for handling media-related matters.

"...Secondly, you have a government in KP, and you are without a doubt a popular leader in Pakhtunkhwa. People cast votes for you, but people have not seen the walls of the prime minister's house and governor's house being demolished, nor did they see universities being built in the chief minister's house," he alleged.

Khan stressed that no one "conquers" a country, but they come into power through elections, just like his government did in 2018.