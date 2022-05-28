Ex-Pak PM Imran Khan Storms Out of Presser When Questioned About PTI Governance

Imran Khan stressed that no one "conquers" a country, but they come into power through elections, just like his government did in 2018.
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday, 27 May, stormed out of a press conference midway after he was questioned about his party's alleged failure in governance.
In a viral video that was shared by prominent Pakistani journalists, a reporter is seen asking the former PM about his party Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf's 'failure' in governance. The journalist also accused his party workers of spreading hate on social media.
The reporter alleged that the governance in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was not up to the mark and that the province's chief minister, Mahmood Khan, had himself taken the responsibility for handling media-related matters.
"...Secondly, you have a government in KP, and you are without a doubt a popular leader in Pakhtunkhwa. People cast votes for you, but people have not seen the walls of the prime minister's house and governor's house being demolished, nor did they see universities being built in the chief minister's house," he alleged.
Khan stressed that no one "conquers" a country, but they come into power through elections, just like his government did in 2018.
The reporter also called PTI workers "keyboard warriors," who were setting negative trends on social media.
Khan sharply retorted, saying, "Nobody has been able to control what trends on social media. If you run a trend and nobody picks it up, then it vanishes the next day."
He then stormed out of the press conference.
This comes a day after the former prime minister and several senior leaders were booked for arson and vandalism in Islamabad during the Azadi March called by him. PTI supporters had clashed with the police in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Karachi, Lahore, and other parts of the country during the rally.Walkou
The 69-year-old leader's walkout on Friday triggered a Twitter war between his supporters and critics. While some appreciated him for letting the journalist complete "his hate speech," others slammed him from leaving the presser after he faced uncomfortable questions.