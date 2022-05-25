Chaos Across Pakistan Amid Former PM Imran Khan's 'Azadi March' to Islamabad

Meanwhile, law enforcement officials were put on high alert, with the government ordering them to take "all possible measures" to stop the PTI's march towards the capital.

On Wednesday evening, a convoy led by Khan was able to enter Punjab from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province after removing barricades installed by the government to stop the march in its tracks. Meanwhile, internet disruptions were reported across the country amid the chaos.

The march comes after talks between the government and Khan's PTI reached a stalemate, with both sides refusing to strike an agreement on vital issues.

Khan also slammed reports of a deal as being nothing more than "rumours and deliberate disinformation."