Pakistan Army Deployed in Islamabad's 'Red Zone' Amid Imran Khan's 'Azadi March'

The Pakistan Army was deployed in Islamabad early on Thursday morning, 25 May, as Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's 'Azadi March' reached the capital city demanding a date for fresh polls.

"Pursuant to the law and order situation in the Islamabad Capital Territory, the Federal Government, in the exercise of powers conferred under Article 245 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, authorises deployment of sufficient strength of troops of Pakistan Army in Red Zone in ICT," Pakistan's Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said in a government order.

The forces have been deployed to protect government buildings including the Supreme Court, Parliament, Prime Minister's Office, as per the order.