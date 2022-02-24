'So Much Excitement': Pak PM After Landing in Russia to Meet Prez Putin

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is currently in talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, Pakistan's Dawn reported on Thursday, 24 February, IANS reported.

Khan, who is on a two-day visit to Moscow in the middle of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, arrived in the country on Wednesday. Khan could be heard telling the Russian official who had come to receive him about his “excitement.” He remarked, “So much excitement!”

Khan is likely to discuss international and regional issues during his meeting with Putin, according to Radio Pakistan.