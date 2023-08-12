Pakistan Senator Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar Named Caretaker Prime Minister

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and opposition leader Raja Riaz agreed on Saturday, 12 August, to name Senator Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar as caretaker premier to oversee elections, the Prime Minister’s office said. President Arif Alvi approved Kakar's appointment.

"We first agreed that whoever should be prime minister, he should be from a smaller province so smaller provinces' grievances should be addressed," said Riaz, as quoted by AFP.

The assembly was dissolved on 9 August setting the stage for a general election in which former prime minister Imran Khan will not be able to participate. According to the rules, the election will be held within 90 days after the assembly was dissolved.