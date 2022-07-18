Imran Khan Calls for Fresh Elections in Pakistan As His Party Wins Big in Punjab

The PTI routed Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) by winning at least 15 seats in the bypolls on 20 seats that got vacated after the disqualification of PTI members who had voted for Hamza Shehbaz for Punjab chief minister’s office.

As per unofficial results reported by Dawn, PTI won five seats in central Punjab, five in north and as many in south Punjab.

The election for the chief minister will be held on 22 July on the Supreme Court's order, and PTI'ss joint candidate with Pakistan Muslim League (Q), Chaudhary Parvez Elahi is likely to be the new CM.

(With inputs from Dawn)