Pakistan: Imran Khan's Absence Looms Large Amidst Election Campaigns

In Lahore’s bustling Old City, the stronghold of the Sharif family's Pakistan Muslim League-N (PMLN), milk shop owner Rafiq Butt, who is one of the many fans of cricketer and former Prime Minister Imran Khan, is amazed by the absence of posters of Khan’s political party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in his neighborhood. “It feels like they are not even contesting the election. There are even posters of independent candidates here but not that of PTI or Khan.” Butt is one of the many who are witnessing the sudden absence of promotional materials of PTI or of Imran Khan.

As Pakistan gears up for another of its irregular general elections, this time electing its 16th General Assembly, the absence of Imran Khan cannot be more searing. Khan, who was sentenced to a cumulative 31 years of jail in three different cases, is the country’s most popular political leader in recent times. His political adventures and run-ins with Pakistan’s powerful army establishment, however, have rendered him absent from the political arena.