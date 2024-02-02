Democracy at Gunpoint? Pakistan Army and Politicians’ Misfires Are Far Too Many

“Ah!” say the supporters of the Army establishment. “There is a silver lining which should not be missed."

"For 75 years, we didn’t have much progress. Now we are finally waking up to the challenges of national development. We hit a low point in June 2023, when we suffered Imran Khan’s reckless growth programme which created USD 20 billion current account deficit – resulting in the meltdown of the Rupee to 300 per Dollar and the erosion of foreign exchange reserves to USD 3 billion. Since then, responsible decisions have been made and the economy has turned around. The Rupee is stabilising and strengthening; foreign exchange reserves have increased to USD 9 billion; exports have increased by 22%; current account deficit and imports are well managed; foreign investment is up by 40%. Stock market is zooming. Good things are in store. Let us be patient and hopeful."

"We are going nowhere,” says the Critic. “How the hell does it matter how the stock market is doing? Less than 5% of the people invest in it. Ninety-five percent cannot understand the statistics. This country is f***** –except for the retired armchair analysts, military, and corrupt politicians. The majority has no chance. I am one of the lucky few – and that is the most positive I can be – unless I own stock in Hallmark! Wake up and smell the coffee!”

The Establishment responds: “The track record indicates that under martial law only Rs 4-5 trillion of debt was added – while under the third-rate politicians, Rs 45 trillion of debt was added and there is nothing to show. Under Field Marshal Ayub Khan’s martial law, the nation developed. Zulfikar Ali Bhutto reversed the progress under a democracy. Martial law has served Pakistan’s economic interests better than the third-rate democracy we have had.”

The Critic responds: "Looks like your only yardstick is debt and figures. You may be able to live with martial law, but can the nation? The damn debt –low or high – has not fed this country nor given employment to 60% of jobless youth. Stock markets performing give zero jobs. And of course, the curse of religiosity which Zia gave us we may never recover from. Not to say anything about brain-dead fundos (fundamentalists) roaming about. Please get over the figures from newsletters. We have a country at stake.”

“The success of the country is determined by the performance of GDP, per capita income, jobs, etc. The track record proves that the country has performed better under martial law than democracy. The fundos you are referring to were not created by martial law – but by the Russian invasion of Afghanistan which brought war and jihadis to our doorsteps,” retorts the Establishment.