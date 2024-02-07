Pakistan: Twin Blasts Claim at Least 25 Lives in Balochistan Ahead of Polls

Army soldiers patrol the vicinity of the polling material distribution centre to ensure security ahead of the 8 February general elections in Lahore.
(Photo: PTI)
Two deadly bomb blasts hit the Balochistan province in Pakistan, claiming the lives of at least 25 people and injuring 42 others on Wednesday, 7 February, a day before the country goes to polls.
The first explosion occurred outside the office of independent candidate Asfandyar Khan Kakar in the Pishin district, killing 17 individuals and injuring 30.
Caretaker Interior Minister Gohar Ejaz condemned the blasts in Balochistan and said that all measures will be taken to establish law and order for tomorrow’s elections.
“Miscreants want to spread chaos and prevent people from exercising their right to vote. We will not allow the evil intentions of the enemy to succeed at any cost. The terrorists’ attack on innocent citizens is a very cowardly act,” Ejaz said.
No group has claimed responsibility for the bombing.
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) confirmed that security has been enhanced in the Baluch province for Thursday's polls and added, "The perpetrators of these terror attacks will be caught and dealt with," according to a spokesperson.
Balochistan's Home Minister Jan Achakzai also condemned the attacks and announced that elections would be held according to schedule.
In the days leading up to the 8 February General Elections in Pakistan, Balochistan, which borders Afghanistan and Iran, has experienced a surge in violence.
On Tuesday alone, 10 grenade attacks targeted security posts, election campaign offices, and rallies across various regions of the province. Since Sunday, approximately 50 similar attacks have occurred, PTI reported.
