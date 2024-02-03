Hookahs, Horses, Eggplants: Party Logos Matter More Than Usual in Pakistan Polls

“In a region where a large chunk of your population is not literate and cannot read a candidate’s or party’s name, a single, unified symbol makes sure that your voter doesn’t feel disenfranchised," Pakistani journalist and rights activist Gul Bukhari told The Quint.

Even among those who can read names, there is a significant reliance on party symbols.

The ban not only hampers PTI's visibility but also effectively prevents the party from participating as a whole, forcing its candidates to run as independents, using a variety of symbols, including roller coasters, goats, dice, and coins. It also means confusion for voters and also additional cost to produce individual campaign material for every candidate.

A PTI coordinator told The Quint, “To insult some of our people and to make our outreach tougher, we have been given election symbols that are very hard to explain and some are disrespectful to our candidates.”

The coordinator spoke of Aamir Mughal, a PTI candidate from Islamabad, who was assigned the Baigan (Eggplant) as an election symbol and says that not only is the symbol “out of place regardless of its key place in Pakistani cuisine” but added that it presents “obvious symbolic references to male anatomy in an attempt to ridicule the party.”

Some candidates received symbols like a horse, cow, a “bunch of grapes” and a calculator. But that is not all. In one particular case in northwestern Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Shehryar Afridi received the symbol of a bottle.