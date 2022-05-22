'Despite US Pressure...': Imran Khan Praises India for Buying Oil from Russia

Khan, who was recently ousted as the PM of Pakistan following a no-confidence vote, added that "this is what our government was working to achieve with the help of an independent foreign policy".

"For our government, Pakistan's interest was supreme, but unfortunately, the local Mir Jafars & Mir Sadiqs bowed to external pressure forcing a regime change and are now running around like a headless chicken with the economy in a tailspin," he added.