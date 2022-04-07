Pak SC to Announce Verdict on NA Deputy Speaker's Ruling at 7:30 PM Today

Citing national security reasons, Suri had disallowed the no-trust vote against the PTI chairman on Sunday, 3 April, and the Opposition had alleged that it was 'unconstitutional'.

Imran Khan was "de-notified" as prime minister on Sunday, after the National Assembly was dissolved, which means that he will not have the powers to make decisions like an elected head of the government.

Khan has appealed to the people for fresh elections.

However, under Article 224 of the Constitution of Pakistan, he can retain his post for 15 days until a caretaker PM is appointed.

(With inputs from GeoNews and Dawn.)