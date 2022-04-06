Pak SC Adjourns Hearing Against NA Dy Speaker Over No-Trust Motion for 4th Time

National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri.
The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Wednesday, 6 April, adjourned the hearing in the case against National Assembly (NA) Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri, who rejected the motion for no-confidence against PM Imran Khan, for the fourth consecutive time, to Thursday, reported GeoNews.
Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial said during the hearing that the Supreme Court aims to wrap up the NA proceedings by Wednesday. The apex court was hearing the arguments by the counsels of the remaining respondents of the case.
CJP Bandial had taken suo moto cognisance of the crisis on Sunday and had created a three-member bench to hear the matter. He expanded the bench to five members on Monday.
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI’s) counsel Babar Awan said in court on Wednesday,
Awan alleged that the political parties have been declared "traitors" under Article 5 of the Constitution to which the CJP responded that no one has been termed a traitor in regard with Article 5 but the action taken under Article 5 has been stated as treason.
Awan requested the top court to form a judicial commission to identify those who were involved in the attack on Pakistan’s sovereignty.
Meanwhile, the joint Opposition has filed a petition against President Arif Alvi, PM Imran Khan, Speaker NA Asad Qaiser, and Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri for allegedly violating the Constitution.
Citing national security reasons, Suri had disallowed the no-trust vote against the PTI chairman on Sunday, 3 April, and the Opposition had alleged that it was 'unconstitutional'.
Khan has appealed to the people for fresh elections.
However, under Article 224 of the Constitution of Pakistan, he can retain his post for 15 days until a caretaker PM is appointed.
