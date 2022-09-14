Suspicious Package Explodes on Northeastern University Campus in Boston, 1 Hurt

A staff member suffered minor injuries as a suspicious package exploded on the campus of Northeastern University in Boston, Massachusetts, on Tuesday, 13 September, AP reported.

The package was one of two that were reported to the police on Tuesday evening. Both were found near the Museum of Fine Arts, located on the outskirts of the university campus.

One package was neutralised by the bomb squad, while the other exploded while being opened. The former was found near a museum on the outskirts of the university campus, while the latter was near Holmes Hall, home to the university's creative writing program and its women, gender and sexuality studies program.