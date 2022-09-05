Two Embassy Staffers Killed in Kabul Bombing, Says Russia's Foreign Ministry

The identity of the two Russian victims is not clear yet. There were causalities among the Afghan citizens as well, the ministry said.
Image used for representational purposes.
(Photo: iStock)
Two staffers of the Russian embassy were killed and 11 others were injured on Monday, 5 September, after a militant set off an explosive device outside the Russian embassy in Kabul, Reuters reported, quoting Russia's Foreign Ministry.
The identity of the two Russian victims is not clear yet. There were causalities among the Afghan citizens as well, the ministry said.
The police told the publication that the attacker was shot dead by the (Taliban) guards outside the embassy before he could reach the target.
"On 5 September, at 10:50 a.m. Kabul time, in the immediate vicinity of the entrance to the consular section of the Russian Embassy in Kabul, an unknown militant set off an explosive device. As a result of the attack, two employees of the diplomatic mission were killed, and there are also victims among Afghan citizens," Russia's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
The ministry added that it was in constant touch with the Afghan Security Services, which is investigating the incident. Russia's state-owned news agency RIA had earlier reported that a diplomat and a security guard of the embassy had been injured in the blast.
(With inputs from Reuters.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)