1 Killed, 11 Injured as Bike-Borne Gunmen Shoot at Crowd in Bihar’s Begusarai

A 30-year-old man, Chandan Kumar, was killed and 11 others were critically injured when two gunmen on a motorcycle opened fire in Bihar's Begusarai district on Tuesday, 13 September, evening.

The gunmen, who are yet to be identified, arrived at the Malhipur Chowk in Begusarai at around 5 pm and opened fire, targeting shops, in the crowded area, police said.

After people fled from there, the gunmen went to Barauni Thermal Chowk, Barauni, Teghra, Bachwara, and Rajendra Bridge, and continued firing indiscriminately at people, police said.

Some of the injured were admitted to the government hospital in Begusarai, while some were sent to Patna for better treatment, Superintendent of Police Yogendra Kumar told reporters.

Security in the district has been beefed up since the incident. Kumar added, "We will soon nab the accused persons."

