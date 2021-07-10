A Tale of Arrest, Abuse, & Escape From Pakistan-occupied Kashmir

To cut a long story short, JuD goons filed an FIR against Aamir, accusing him of blasphemy. He was arrested, and they immediately started a negative campaign against him, distributing leaflets in the city and via social media, asking that he be hanged immediately or that they would murder him.

Soon, the situation spiralled out of control.

“These people went to colleges, universities and madrassas in order to incite hate among youth against me through demonstrations and rallies. Some progressive parties (JKPNP, JKNSF, JKLF, UKPNP, JKNAP) in Kashmir tried to hold a program in my favour. They were attacked by armed members of Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) and Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD), and heavy police squads had to intervene to prevent blood loss," he said.

While Aamir was arrested, the same was not reported for five days - five days during which he was tortured, mentally and physically, by police and intelligence agencies.

Then, oddly enough, he was sent to the anti-terrorism court in Muzaffarabad where he applied for bail and where he spent two months in custody without any lawyer coming forward to defend him.

“I was arrested for blasphemy and they (lawyers) feared they might be booked too, under the same Blasphemy Act, just for defending me”.