Explained | Russia's 'Referendums' in Ukraine Conclude: What Happens Now?

Russia is likely to declare the official annexation of a total of 15 percent of Ukrainian territory.
(Photo: PTI)
"Referendums" held by pro-Russian authorities installed in four occupied regions of Ukraine have reported huge majorities in favour of joining Russia.
Although Ukraine and the United States have universally dismissed the referendums as "a sham," and the polls do not abide by international law, Russia is likely to declare the official annexation of a total of 15 percent of Ukrainian territory.
Four Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine voted over five days in a referendum to join Russia, according to their leaders. The polls do not abide by international law. The referendums were called by pro-Russian authorities in Donetsk and Luhansk in the east and in the Russia-occupied parts of Kherson and Zaporizbzhia in south Ukraine, which together make up about 15% of Ukrainian territory, Reuters reported.
Reports from the four regions suggested that voting was being done at gunpoint and the pro-Russian authorities were going door to door to collect votes, trailed by armed guards.
"Rumours are being spread that people who vote against Russia are being taken away somewhere. This is deliberately done to intimidate the local population," Serhii Hayday, the Ukrainian head of Luhansk military administration told CNN.
The head of the election commission in these parts of Ukraine declared the poll results on Tuesday, 27 September.
98.54 percent votes were in favour of joining Russia in Luhansk where 91.2 percent of the votes were counted.
In Donetsk, 32 percent of the votes were counted out of which 93.95 percent were in favour of joining Russia.
87.05 percent of the votes in Kherson were in favour of joining Russia
In Zaporizhzhia, the final tally was reportedly 93.11 percent in favour of joining Russia.
This process was similar to when Russia annexed Crimea in 2014. A referendum was organised, in which 97 percent of the votes were in favour of joining Russia.
Russia plans to annex 15 percent of Ukraine that is controlled by its forces, along with another 3 percent of Ukraine, including the front lines where Ukrainian soldiers are stationed to fight, such as the Donetsk region.
The areas include Donbas, which is a major part of eastern Ukraine and is populated with a high number of ethnic Russians and Russian-speaking Ukrainians. Donbas includes Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR), which Putin recognised as independent states right before the invasion took place in 24 February.
The total area that Russia would be annexing is at least 90,000 square kilometres of Ukraine territory.
As the polls ended on Tuesday, 27 September, a law to formally recognise the four areas as Russian territory could be passed by the Kremlin by Wednesday or Thursday and Putin is likely to approve the legislation swiftly.
Senators in Russia had been told to prepare for an "important event" on Friday, according to a Russian state-owned news agency TASS.
During Crimea's annexation, a referendum on joining Russia was conducted on 16 March 2014 and once the poll result was declared to have 97 percent of the votes in favour of seceding from Ukraine, Russia formally included Crimea on 21 March, which was less than a week after the poll results.
Putin has said that the Russians and Russian-speakers of Ukraine have been persecuted by Ukraine. He has denied a Ukrainian identity, claiming that it is an artificial construct as a result of the Bolshevik revolution that established the borders of Ukraine after the collapse of the Soviet Union.
Contrary to Putin's claims though, in a census conducted in Ukraine in 2001, 78 percent of the people identified as Ukrainians while 17 percent of the people identified themselves as Russians.
Putin had last week said that he was willing to use nuclear weapons to defend the "territorial integrity" of Russia. Dmitry Medvedev, the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation issued a nuclear warning on 26 September, to Ukraine and the West.
If Russia manages to annex the Ukrainian territories, Putin could term any Ukrainian attempt to reclaim that territory as an attack on Russia and its "territorial integrity."
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's advisor Mykhailo Podolyak told Reuters that Kyiv would not be moved by nuclear threats or annexation votes, and would continue with its plans to reclaim all the Ukrainian territory that was occupied by the Russian forces.
Zelensky has warned that "pseudo-referendums" on annexation would ruin any chance of peace talks.
Weapons: Neither Ukraine not the United States can stop Russia from carrying out the annexation, however, the US and its allies claim that they will help Ukraine defeat Russia on the battlefield by supplying weapons, but not NATO troops.
Sanctions: The US White House has said that it is prepared to impose a new round of economic sanctions against Russia in agreement with US allies if Moscow moves forward with the annexation. However, after imposing severe sanctions on Russia, there is not much more that the United States can do other than trying to get China and India to agree to put some sort of a cap on the price of Russian energy.
UN Resolution: The United States along with Albania will introduce a resolution at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) condemning the referendums held by Russia in Ukraine, the US Ambassador to the United States said on Tuesday, 27 September. The resolution will call on member states to not recognise any changed status of Ukraine and obligate Russia to withdraw its troops.
(With inputs from Reuters, CNN, and EuroNews.)
