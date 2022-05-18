Why Turkey Isn’t On Board With Finland, Sweden Joining NATO and Why That Matters

After decades of neutrality, the two Scandinavian States that have to date remained out of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) have reacted to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine by declaring an intention to join the American-led alliance. But there is a major obstacle in their way: Turkey.

The increasingly autocratic and anti-democratic president of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has said he will not agree to the entry of these two countries. And as a member of NATO, Turkey’s approval is needed for Finland and Sweden to join.

Erdogan is alone among NATO leaders in publicly stating that he is against the two Scandinavian countries joining the alliance.