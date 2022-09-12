New Zealand PM Says Her Govt Won’t Pursue Becoming a Republic Post Queen’s Death

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Monday, 12 September, said that her government would not pursue becoming a republic, according to an Associated Press report.
This comes after Queen Elizabeth II died on 8 September and her son Charles became King of the United Kingdom and 14 other Commonwealth realms, which include New Zealand.
In addition to the UK and New Zealand, King Charles III now serves as the head of state of Australia, The Bahamas, Belize, Canada, Grenada, Jamaica, Papua New Guinea, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Solomon Islands, and Tuvalu.
There's a growing push in some of the Commonwealth realms to shed monarchy and become a republic. The Queen's death has reignited this debate.
In 2021, Barbados had removed Queen Elizabeth II as the head of state and swore in its first president. Jamaica's ruling Labour Party has also said that it plans to hold a referendum on whether or not it wants to become a republic.
However, Australia's current prime minister, Anthony Albanese, a republican, has ruled out a referendum for the next four years.
"The bigger questions about our constitution are not ones for this current period. This is a period in which we are sharing the grief that so many Australians are feeling at the moment, showing our deep respect, and admiration for the contribution of the Queen to Australia," he told Sky News.
(With inputs from Associated Press and Sky News.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)