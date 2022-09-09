Charles III: The Longest-Serving Heir to the Throne Is Now King of Britain

Charles, the longest-serving heir apparent to the British throne, became the King of the United Kingdom after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, 8 September.

The former Prince, who lost his father Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, in April last year, travelled to Balmoral on Thursday, after being informed about his mother's condition.

With a long history of triumphs and scandals, the Charles ascended the throne at the age of 73. Here's a look at the life of the King of the United Kingdom.