Antigua and Barbuda Plans Republic Referendum as Charles III Becomes King

Within the next three years, citizens of the island nation of Antigua and Barbuda will vote on whether to become a republic, the country's prime minister, Gaston Browne, announced on Saturday, 10 September.

This comes after Queen Elizabeth II died on 8 September and her son, Charles, became King of the United Kingdom and 14 other Commonwealth realms, which includes Antigua and Barbuda.

After Charles III was proclaimed as King and head of state of the Caribbean nation in a ceremony, Browne told ITV News that he planned to introduce the referendum if he is re-elected as the prime minister next year.

Antigua and Barbuda has a population of less than 1,00,000.