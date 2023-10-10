'No Choice But to Stay Put in Israel, Earn for Family': Nepali-Indian Caregivers

Shrestha has dependent parents – and she moved to Israel to be able to support them.

"I moved to Israel in 2019, frankly due to the higher salary that is offered to nurses and caregivers here. In India, when I was working in a private hospital in Siliguri as a nurse, I was getting paid only Rs 15,000. I am now getting around 70 percent more than that, and that is the reason why many women from our region are coming here," she tells The Quint.

Over the years, according to a Siliguri-based job recruitment agency, there has been an uptick in applications from women in the hills of north Bengal and Sikkim applying for caregiver jobs in the 'promised land'.

"In India, our nurses in private hospitals get a paltry salary and government jobs are very hard to come by. Plus we have benefits like health insurance and yearly bonuses here," says Shrestha.

According to an Indian Express report, apart from the salary, Israel also offers an easy immigration process to Indians because of its ECNR (emigration clearance not required) status. Those aspiring for the job of caregivers only need to attend a short-term course in Hebrew.