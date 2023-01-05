Support for Palestine Dwindles As India Refuses To Vote Against Israel at the UN

After it recognised the state of Palestine in 1988, India has never shied away from publicly expressing its support for Palestinian statehood and calling for a peaceful settlement to the dispute, despite having robust bilateral ties with Israel.

In fact, India has voted against several resolutions backed by Israel at the UN. In 2021, at the United Nations Human Rights Council, India voted against three resolutions of Israel – on the right of self-determination for Palestinians, on the human rights crisis in the Golan heights, and on the settlement policy of Israel.

This time around, however, India's abstention marks a significant departure from its traditional backing for the Palestinian cause.

Let's take a look at the reasons behind India's decision to abstain: