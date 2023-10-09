The Ongoing Israel-Hamas Conflict in 10 Disturbing Images

Devastating photos from the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.
(Photo: PTI/Altered by The Quint)
Video Producer: Mayank Chawla
Video Editor: Prajjwal Kumar
Palestinian kids take religious books out of a mosque destroyed in an Israeli air strike in Gaza strip.
Police officers evacuate a woman and a child from a site hit by a rocket from Gaza in Israel's Ashkelon.
Palestinian civil defence crew looks through a house that was hit by an Israeli air strike in the Gaza strip.
A barrage of rockets being fired at Israel from the Gaza strip. At least 5,000 rockets were reportedly fired.
Rubble of a building after it was struck by an Israeli air strike in the Gaza strip.
People look at the damage from a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip in Israel's Tel Aviv.
Fire and smoke rises from a building following an Israeli air strike, in the Gaza strip.
Israelis inspect the rubble of a building a day after it was hit by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, in Tel Aviv.
Firefighters extinguish fire after a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip hit a parking lot in Ashkelon, Israel.
A digger removes the rubble from the police station that was overrun by Hamas, in Israel's Sderot.
At least 700 Israelis, including 44 soldiers, and 493 Palestinians, including at least 78 children in Gaza, have been killed in the ongoing conflict between Hamas and Israel, according to Reuters.
Palestinian Islamist group Hamas launched the largest assault on Israel in years on Saturday, 7 October, and Israel retaliated. Nearly 2,000 people have been wounded on each side.
The attack comes amid constant tension and several wars between Israel and Palestine since the former, along with Egypt, blockaded the Gaza strip in 2007.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)