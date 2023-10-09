The Ongoing Israel-Hamas Conflict in 10 Disturbing Images

At least 700 Israelis, including 44 soldiers, and 493 Palestinians, including at least 78 children in Gaza, have been killed in the ongoing conflict between Hamas and Israel, according to Reuters.

Palestinian Islamist group Hamas launched the largest assault on Israel in years on Saturday, 7 October, and Israel retaliated. Nearly 2,000 people have been wounded on each side.

The attack comes amid constant tension and several wars between Israel and Palestine since the former, along with Egypt, blockaded the Gaza strip in 2007.