'Authorities Visited, Yet Darjeeling's Damaged Roads Await Repair Work'

The major bookings for homestays in our regions take place during Christmas and New Year eve, followed by the tourist season, which normally starts from the beginning of March and lasts for over three months.

This is a time when we normally have to earn for the complete year. With COVID relaxation, the tourism-related activities seemed to fall in-line a bit, but again this unwarranted disaster has made life what it was during the lockdown.

I am not the only person suffering, but there are many more homestay owners who are going through the same crisis.