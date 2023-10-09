Video From Egypt Falsely Shared as Hamas Militants 'Parachuting' Into Israel

Fact-check: A video from Egypt is being falsely shared as Hamas militants entering Israel in parachutes.
A video showing several parachutes landing on a huge building is going viral on the internet to claim that it shows Hamas fighters entering Israel.
The claim comes amid the ongoing war between Israel and Palestine.
How did we find out the truth?: We found a reply on a viral post on X (formerly Twitter) which stated that this video shows Egyptian Military Training Academy.
This reply was posted on 8 October.
We also ran one of the keyframes of the video on Google Lens and translated the words written on the building entrance.
It reads, "Millitary College".
Taking a cue, we looked for this academy on Google maps and noticed that the building matches the one seen in the viral video.
Comparison between the viral video and images found on maps.
We haven't been able to independently verify the context of video or when it was shot, but it definitely is not from Israel.
Conclusion: Clearly, a video from Egypt is being falsely shared as Hamas militants entering Israel in parachutes.
