Ajit Doval Meets Russian NSA in Moscow, Discusses 'International Agenda'

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Wednesday, 17 August, held talks with his Russian counterpart, Nikolai Patrushev, in Moscow, focusing on bilateral, regional and global issues.

