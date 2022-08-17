Afghanistan: Massive Explosion Hits Kabul Mosque, Many Feared Dead

A massive explosion struck a mosque in Kabul on Wednesday, 17 August, during evening prayers at the site, killing and injuring several people, Reuters reported.

Although Kabul police have said that there were multiple casualties, a confirmation on the numbers is yet to come.

While one Taliban intelligence official told Reuters that as many as 35 people may have been wounded or killed, Al Jazeera reported that nearly 20 had died.

The Imam of the mosque was among those killed and the toll could still rise, Reuters reported.

Intelligence teams are at the blast site and investigations are underway.

(This is a developing story. More details will be added soon.)