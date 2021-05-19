Boycott Olympics 2022 in China: Nancy Pelosi to US, World Leaders

“What I propose – and join those who are proposing – is a diplomatic boycott,” Pelosi said, in which “lead countries of the world withhold their attendance at the Olympics,” reported Reuters.

The Beijing Games are set to open on 4 February 2022.

Several groups and lawmakers have been alleging human rights abuses against minorities in China and so are calling for a full-blown boycott of the Olympics, adding monumental pressure on the International Olympic Committee, athletes, sponsors and sports federations.