Boycott Olympics 2022 in China: Nancy Pelosi to US, World Leaders

Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the US House of Representatives, on Tuesday, 17 May, called for a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing by the United States and other world leaders.
“What I propose – and join those who are proposing – is a diplomatic boycott,” Pelosi said, in which “lead countries of the world withhold their attendance at the Olympics,” reported Reuters.
The Beijing Games are set to open on 4 February 2022.
Several groups and lawmakers have been alleging human rights abuses against minorities in China and so are calling for a full-blown boycott of the Olympics, adding monumental pressure on the International Olympic Committee, athletes, sponsors and sports federations.
Several lawmakers like Pelosi have condemned China, citing reports from 2018 that at least 1 million Uyghurs and other Muslims had been held in camps in China's Xinjiang region. While China dubbed it as vocational training, the country has been accused of genocide.
Chinese Embassy spokesman Liu Pengyu dismissed these allegations stating, “I wonder what makes some US politicians think they actually have the so-called 'moral authority'? On human rights issues, they are in no position, either historically or currently, to make wanton groundless criticism against China,” reported Reuters.
Democratic Congressman too added that the International Olympic Committee must look to relocate the games “to a country whose government is not committing atrocities.”
US President Joe Biden's office has said it hopes to develop a joint approach with allies to participation in Beijing's Olympics. But reports say the issue has not yet been discussed.
Reuters had reported that there is no change in the stand by the administration despite Pelosi’s comment.
A coalition representing Uyghurs, Tibetans, residents of Hong Kong and others had issued a statement Monday, calling for the boycott of the Games.
“We believe athletes are people of conscience who have the power to use their platforms to stop injustice. We call on them, and those who believe in the right of all people to exist and to live free from fear and oppression, to join our movement. Together we will stand against genocide and crimes against humanity and take action for democracy, freedom and human rights,” read the statement.
The group mentioned that, “at least two million Uyghur, Kazakh and Uzbek Muslims are detained in 're-education camps' undergoing systematic torture, rape and political re-education” and strongly condemned the Chinese government’s implementation of the draconian National Security Bill in Hong Kong, “that criminalises protests and curtails any remaining human rights.”
