Non-Bailable Warrant Issued Against Olympic Wrestler Sushil Kumar

A non-bailable warrant was issued against Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar and others on Saturday, 15 May, in the case relating to the killing of 23-year-old Sagar Rana at Chhatrasal Stadium.

Kumar allegedly thrashed Rana, a former junior national champion and a part of the senior national camp, to death during a brawl in the Chhatrasal Stadium parking area on 4 May.