Biggest Mental Crisis Happened After Beijing Gold: Abhinav Bindra

"For me, dealing with success was probably the hardest time in my life. Up until Beijing when I had my greatest victory, I had trained for 16 years of life with a singular goal and I wanted to win a gold medal at the Olympics," he said.

Bindra admitted that he didn't know what to do after winning the gold.

"One fine day, this dream was achieved but it created a very large void in my life. I think that to me was very challenging. I was depressed and I was really lost. I did not know what to do with my life. That was probably the toughest moment of my life. My energies were depleted and it took a lot out of me to win. But more than anything, when you are goalless, you are listless in your life," he added.