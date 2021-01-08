Biden Recalls Action on BLM Protesters; Trump Calls for ‘Healing’

United States (US) President-elect Joe Biden, in a remark made in Wilmington, Delaware, lambasted President Donald Trump, blaming him for the havoc wreaked by a mob of his supporters at the US Capitol.

Joe Biden on Thursday, 7 January, stated that the treatment meted out by the law enforcement to this “mob of thugs” that stormed the Capitol was contrasting to the treatment subjected to those protesting police brutality and racial injustice.

Trump, on his part, following his return to Twitter after a 12-hour-long freeze posted, what is being dubbed, by sections of International Media, as a “conciliatory message” and said “this moment calls for healing and reconciliation”.