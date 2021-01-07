What Are the Possible Consequences of US Capitol Siege for Trump?

American democracy turned into a horror show on 6 January as thousands of Trump supporters breached barricades and stormed into the US Capitol while the US Congress had met to certify the Electoral College votes for President-elect Joe Biden.

This was one of the last formalities remaining for Joe Biden to be confirmed as the President of US, and members of the Congress found themselves taking cover from this violent scene instead. But hours after the event, US Congress went ahead and affirmed Biden and Kamala Harris' victories.

Even though the brief siege wasn't really about changing the results, it did what it was set to do: Interrupt a democratic process.

Shocking videos and photos poured in from Washington DC showing MAGA hat wearing protesters flying the Confederate flag as they attempted to break into the House Chamber, smashing windows and occupying legislator's offices.